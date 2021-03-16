Fauci tells Georgia Tech students more work needed on vaccine access

“Hopefully, we can get into a productive dialogue about that,” Fauci said of the hesitancy.

Fauci talked about ways to increase vaccine access to Black and Hispanic communities, such as providing more doses to pharmacies in those communities.

Fauci also insisted there’s no difference the effectiveness of any of the three vaccines approved by the federal government for emergency use.

“You shouldn’t be trying to compare one with the other, only if they were used head-to-head in similar clinical trial, which didn’t occur,” he said.

Fauci said more investments are needed in science domestically and globally. He urged students to pursue careers in science near the end of his discussion.