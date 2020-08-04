Emory University’s new president vows to address racial equity issues

Gregory L. Fenves, who become the university’s president Saturday, said in an message to students, faculty, employees and supporters Emory cannot lead on those issues until its leaders deal with them internally.

“In recent weeks, I have engaged with student leaders and other community members in discussions on how we can take action to support equity, inclusion and diversity in all of its forms,” Fenves wrote. “I will continue listening closely and will share my thoughts about racial justice at Emory during the next several weeks.”