Emory University’s new president vows to address racial equity issues

Emory University’s new president said in his first message to the campus community Monday he will address “the painful issues that have yet to be remedied on our very own campus” such as racial equity and social justice.
Gregory L. Fenves, who become the university’s president Saturday, said in an message to students, faculty, employees and supporters Emory cannot lead on those issues until its leaders deal with them internally.
“In recent weeks, I have engaged with student leaders and other community members in discussions on how we can take action to support equity, inclusion and diversity in all of its forms,” Fenves wrote. “I will continue listening closely and will share my thoughts about racial justice at Emory during the next several weeks.”
Fenves mentioned the recent demonstrations and discussions about race relations that resulted from the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor as a catalyst to have ongoing conversations about race at Emory, Georgia’s largest private university.
Emory has grappled with some headline-grabbing incidents involving race in the last two years, such as a faculty member saying a word typically used to disparage African Americans in his law school class. Its student body was about 8% African American last school year, according to federal data. Georgia’s population is about 32% African American, U.S. Census figures show.
Fenves also mentioned Emory’s efforts to serve students as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have a lot to learn from you. And there is a lot of hard work ahead — for all of us,” he wrote. “But I am strengthened, and inspired, that I am now a part of the Emory community and that your energy, passion and creativity will elevate all we do together.”
Fenves replaces Claire Sterk, who announced in November plans to retire and her desire to return to teaching.