Emory University to make some employees take pay cuts

The cuts are necessary to help the university manage its finances through the coronavirus pandemic, Emory said in a letter obtained Tuesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The pay cuts will begin in September and expire at the end of the year, the letter said.

“The limitation on campus density is resulting in lower revenue from the loss of housing, dining, and student fees, along with lower net tuition revenue from holding undergraduate tuition and fees flat for this academic year,” the letter said. “These lower sources of revenue are coupled with significantly higher costs associated with keeping our community safe. As a result, we are in the challenging position of operating with fewer resources than anticipated at a time when unexpected and unprecedented demands are being made on us all.”