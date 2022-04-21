Emory to remove honors for Yerkes, Lamar over eugenics, slavery

Emory, the state’s largest private university, is one of several colleges and universities across the country in recent years that has renamed buildings and removed honorific titles for people who strongly advocated for slavery.

The state’s Board of Regents was heavily criticized in November when it decided not to act on an advisory group’s recommendations to rename more than six dozen buildings and colleges named after men who were slaveowners or ardent segregationists. The board said it considered factors, such as the totality of the person’s contributions to the state and nation.

Several dozen Emory University graduates, faculty members and students wrote a letter to Fenves in January demanding name changes. Jack Figura, a member of the group, said he was thrilled with the university’s decision.

“We don’t need to celebrate these people in positions of honor on our beloved campus,” said Figura, who graduated from Emory’s law school in 2009.

Fenves, though, said he will not remove any honorific titles for Atticus Greene Haygood, who was Emory’s president from 1875 to 1884. Haygood supported slavery, but he later helped found what is now Paine College, a historically Black college in Augusta.

Emory is reviewing whether to remove the name of George Foster Pierce, a former university president, from various spaces on its campuses. Pierce frequently defended slavery, but Fenves said he also made contributions to the advancement of education, particularly for women.

Emory “will continue to explore our past with fresh perspective — strengthening understanding and shedding light on untold stories,” Fenves said in a statement.