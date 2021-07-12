Emory seeks to build large housing complex for grad students

Emory would build about 800 units on the site and a 275-space parking deck. University officials said Monday the first phase of the project would begin by fall 2022 with student occupancy beginning two years later. When finished, the project will have a mix of micro-studio, studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. The entire project would be completed by 2027. Emory officials declined to provide a cost estimate Monday.

The project site was chosen in response to students who said they want to walk to campus, school officials said. Nearly 50% of its students, roughly 7,000, pursued graduate degrees last year, according to data on Emory’s website.