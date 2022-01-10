Emory, other universities conspired to reduce student aid, lawsuit says

While the group says its goal is to assure educational access to students regardless of income, the lawsuit says administrators are operating otherwise.

The lawsuit alleges the schools meet occasionally and work together to inflate tuition costs and reduce financial aid awards. The lawsuit also says the schools favored students who were put on the waitlist who didn’t need financial aid.

The lawsuit complaint includes quotes from former officials at some of the schools who said they gave preference to students who could afford to pay full tuition, particularly when endowments are down and cost-cutting is required.

Six universities named in the lawsuit are Ivy League schools. Other southern schools named as defendants include Duke and Vanderbilt universities.