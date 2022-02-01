Hamburger icon
Emory gets $100 million gift for its school of public health

Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health is partnering with the state Department of Public Health to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The school received a $100 million gift on Tue., Feb. 1, 2022 for its research and training. CONTRIBUTED BY EMORY UNIVERSITY

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Emory University on Tuesday received one of the largest donations in its history for its acclaimed Rollins School of Public Health.

The $100 million gift from the O. Wayne Rollins Foundation will help research and training at the school, officials said. The gift is the largest in the school of public health’s history, Emory officials said.

“With this gift, it will truly be a public school without peer,” Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves said at a ceremony announcing the gift.

About 200 full-time faculty members do work on infectious diseases, cancer, nutrition and community-based health prevention programs. Many faculty members work at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The school partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health on coronavirus pandemic planning coordination, outbreak response and evaluation, training and placement of public health professionals statewide.

The foundation was created several decades ago. It’s named after O. Wayne Rollins, a businessman who founded Atlanta-based Rollins Inc. and controlled Orkin Exterminating Co. and other businesses. By the time the 79-year-old Rollins died in 1991, he had created an empire worth an estimated $8 billion.

The foundation has about $500 million in assets, recent federal tax records show.

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

