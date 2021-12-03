Eight people charged in alleged Georgia College fraternity hazing incident

Police said in a statement they began an investigation a few weeks ago, at Georgia College’s request, of alleged hazing and underage drinking involving the school’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s chapter.

All eight people were charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor. One person was charged with hazing. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added, police said. The alleged victim was hospitalized, but has returned to school, Georgia College President Cathy Cox wrote in a message to students, staff and faculty.