Eight people charged in alleged Georgia College fraternity hazing incident

Eight people have been charged in connection with hazing a Georgia College & State University student at a campus fraternity, Milledgeville police announced Thursday.
Police said in a statement they began an investigation a few weeks ago, at Georgia College’s request, of alleged hazing and underage drinking involving the school’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s chapter.
All eight people were charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor. One person was charged with hazing. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added, police said. The alleged victim was hospitalized, but has returned to school, Georgia College President Cathy Cox wrote in a message to students, staff and faculty.
Cox said the school and the fraternity’s national organization have suspended the chapter, which forbids any further fraternity activity until the matter is finally adjudicated. The school, she said, will also expand its anti-hazing programs.
“But we also need each and every one of you to take an equally strong stand against conduct that has no place in civilized society; it is dangerous and criminal, not fun or funny,” Cox said.
Georgia College has nearly 6,800 students and is located about 90 miles south of downtown Atlanta.
Legislation requiring Georgia colleges and universities to report hazing incidents that happen in school clubs like fraternities and sororities took effect in July. The bill was named in honor of Max Gruver, a Louisiana State University student from Georgia who died in 2017 from alcohol poisoning after being hazed by members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.
