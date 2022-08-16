Dozens of Atlanta schools to offer telehealth services to students

Last school year, more than 25,000 Atlanta students were sent home from classes by a school nurse, according to district numbers. And more than a third of APS students were chronically absent, meaning they missed 10 or more class days last year. Health issues are one reason students miss school.

Student surveys show a quarter of third through 12th graders are at “elevated or extremely elevated” risk of developing an emotional or behavior disorder, according to the district.

Telehealth services already are provided at two sites, including Fickett Elementary School, which teamed up with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to launch a program in 2018. Finch Elementary School also has a program.

APS spokesman Seth Coleman said the district will start rolling out services in additional schools in October. School nurses will be trained to use the equipment.

Hazel Health will bill families’ insurance providers for services they receive. Coleman, in an email, said that “no student will be turned away due to lack of insurance.”