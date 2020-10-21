Donor who paid off Morehouse student debts settles in tax fraud case

Smith, who runs a California-based private equity firm, did not report to the Internal Revenue Service over $200 million of income and also did not report that he owned foreign bank accounts in the British Virgin Islands and Switzerland, which is required by U.S. law, federal officials said.

Smith will pay $139 million in taxes and penalties and he’ll also abandon his protective claims for a refund totaling approximately $182 million that were filed with the IRS, U.S. Justice Department officials said in a statement Thursday.