DeKalb schools seeking nominations for superintendent advisory councils

7 minutes ago
The DeKalb County School District is seeking parents and staff members to serve on three different advisory councils for Superintendent Devon Horton.

The Parent Advisory Council and Bi-Lingual Parent Advisory Council will give feedback on the district’s efforts to engage families. Members of the Staff Advisory Council will act as liaisons between staff and district leadership and will make recommendations about policies and programs. Each council will meet six times a year.

Horton began talking about the advisory councils before he was hired in April, emphasizing that he would lean heavily on community input if selected to lead the district.

“I look forward to listening to your ideas, concerns, and feedback as we work together to build a brighter future for our students,” Horton wrote in a letter to the community in a document outlining his 90-day plan. “Together, we can create a DeKalb County School District that is the flagship district of the nation.”

The district is accepting nominations for each committee until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29. People can nominate themselves or someone else. The nomination forms and more information about each council can be found on the district’s website:

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
5h ago

