DeKalb Schools police chief on paid leave after taped incident

Education
By
15 minutes ago
DeKalb County School District police Chief Bradley Gober is on paid administrative leave after a video showed him lifting a high school student off his feet and slamming him on the floor of a school hallway.

The incident took place at Redan High School, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The 15-second clip begins by showing a student walking out of an office and confronting a woman who is handcuffed by an officer. Next, Gober stepped between the officer and the student. The student began to walk away from Gober, who is closely behind him. The student pulled his right arm away from another officer. Gober grabbed the student from behind with both arms. The student inched forward a bit before Gober lifted him up and took him down on the floor. Gober was on top of him for a few seconds before another officer handcuffed the student as a handful of onlookers watched.

Channel 2 reported the student, who is 17, was arrested on charges of obstruction and damaging school property.

Gober, who became chief in 2017, declined an interview request Wednesday.

The school district said in a statement it’s looking into the incident.

“In keeping with standard operating procedure, Chief Gober has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” the statement said. “This standard procedure ensures a comprehensive and impartial assessment of the incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigation is ongoing.”

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

