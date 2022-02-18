DeKalb Schools holds ribbon-cutting event at Doraville United Elementary

Explore More news about DeKalb schools

The DeKalb County School District is planning major construction projects at more than a dozen schools over the next 10 years as part of a plan to relieve both overcrowding and underutilization.

“The design of Doraville United Elementary is a state-of-the-art facility focusing on creating the best environment for students to learn and teachers to teach,” a district news release said.

The district partnered with Emory Health Care System to create a full health clinic at the school that will serve students and the community.

The school was formerly known as Doraville Elementary. It was founded in 1866 and closed in 1964.

School officials installed a bell from the original Doraville Elementary on the new campus during the ribbon-cutting ceremony “to symbolize the connection to the past,” the news release said.