DeKalb school custodian fled crash scene, remains on the run, report says

Chamblee police are investigating a wreck on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Heart's Mill Court.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Chamblee police are investigating a wreck on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Heart’s Mill Court.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Chamblee police have been on a monthlong search for a DeKalb County school custodian accused of leaving the scene of a crash, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Authorities said Jamal Allen-Fowler, 27, who worked at Chamblee Middle School before the Nov. 15 incident, caused a wreck on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Harts Mill Court and then fled the scene, according to Channel 2.

Chamblee police are looking for Jamal Allen-Fowler, who they said fled the scene of this crash Nov. 15.

Credit: Channel 2 Action

Credit: Channel 2 Action

Efforts to contact Chamblee police were not immediately successful Thursday evening.

Police said that when Allen-Fowler showed up at work that day, the school resource officer reported that he appeared to be under the influence, Channel 2 reported. Allen-Fowler refused to hand over his car keys and drove away from the parking lot, the news station said.

Another motorist told police that Allen-Fowler tried to pass him on the wrong side of the road and he had to swerve, hitting him on the left side and colliding with the front end of a third vehicle, according to the report.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misspelled Harts Mill Court.

