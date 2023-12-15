DeKalb school custodian fled crash scene, remains on the run, report says

Chamblee police have been on a monthlong search for a DeKalb County school custodian accused of leaving the scene of a crash, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Authorities said Jamal Allen-Fowler, 27, who worked at Chamblee Middle School before the Nov. 15 incident, caused a wreck on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Harts Mill Court and then fled the scene, according to Channel 2.
Efforts to contact Chamblee police were not immediately successful Thursday evening.
Police said that when Allen-Fowler showed up at work that day, the school resource officer reported that he appeared to be under the influence, Channel 2 reported. Allen-Fowler refused to hand over his car keys and drove away from the parking lot, the news station said.
Another motorist told police that Allen-Fowler tried to pass him on the wrong side of the road and he had to swerve, hitting him on the left side and colliding with the front end of a third vehicle, according to the report.
Correction: An earlier version of this report misspelled Harts Mill Court.
