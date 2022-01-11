DeKalb school board reelects Vickie Turner as chair

DaCosta said he would continue doing “the work of the people” to ensure inclusivity in the district.

Board member Joyce Morley abstained from voting for a chair. After the vote, she said she hopes the leaders recognize the importance of the positions.

“As we begin to look at where are we headed in 2022, (I hope) that you all take these positions seriously and not be sellouts, and not allow yourself to be caught up in pleasing people,” she said. “We’re not here for people to necessarily agree with us, but to stand for what’s right.”

Turner was first elected to the board in 2014. DaCosta was elected in 2018.