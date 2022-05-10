DeKalb school board approves building plan without Druid Hills update

It could be a tough sell. Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a letter to the board last month that he wouldn’t recommend the plan for approval by the state Board of Education if conditions weren’t fixed at Druid Hills High.

At risk is millions of dollars that the district will spend on repairs and updates at schools that the state could reimburse.

“We’re in political jeopardy over our overall plans,” board member Marshall Orson said.

Druid Hills High became a focal point for the community and state leaders after students published a video showcasing poor and unsafe conditions at the school, including electrical issues and water damage. Soon after, a facilities team from the Georgia Department of Education visited the school.

The visit prompted Woods to issue a letter chastising the DeKalb school board and calling conditions at the the school “unacceptable.”

The facilities plan approved by six of seven board members Monday states that the district intends to modernize Cross Keys High School. Some students rallied outside of the meeting to raise attention to the school’s needs

In a split vote, the board last month approved a strategy to address critical needs at schools districtwide rather than select major projects. That means smaller, lest-costly repairs will be done at Druid Hills High.

That approach has critics.

“Please revisit the decision to approve thousands of Band-Aids,” Steve Langdon said during public comment at the meeting.

But the plan is already in motion. Richard Boyd, interim chief operating officer, said some immediate needs at Druid Hills High are being addressed. They’ve begun putting up signage to create a needed fire lane and will address some drainage issues over the summer, he said.

Susanna McKenna, a junior at Druid Hills High, told the board that people who had heard about the school in the news ask whether conditions at are really that bad.

“I’m being honest. … It is so much worse,” she said.