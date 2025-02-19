Education
Education

DeKalb holding mass casualty training exercises Wednesday at Lakeside High School

The DeKalb County School District's police department is holding training exercises Wednesday morning to evaluate its emergency response capabilities. AJC FILE PHOTO.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The DeKalb County School District's police department is holding training exercises Wednesday morning to evaluate its emergency response capabilities. AJC FILE PHOTO.
By AJC Staff Report
48 minutes ago

Law enforcement agencies and first responders from across DeKalb County are planning mass casualty training exercises Wednesday morning at Lakeside High School.

The training simulations will include multiple state agencies.

“These dynamic simulations are designed to evaluate DCSDPD’s emergency response capabilities, interagency coordination and communication under high-pressure conditions,” the DeKalb County School District said in a press release, referencing its police department. “Multiple scenarios will run simultaneously, and tactical tools will include police dogs, drones, smoke and flash bangs, mass triage equipment and a mobile command center.”

About the Author

AJC Staff Report
More Stories

Keep Reading

Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expect there won't be enough employee parking at its headquarters on Clifton Road in Atlanta when all workers are required to return to work later this year. ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Emory traffic expected to worsen with plan forcing CDC staff to work in-person

Congestion along busy Clifton Road, one of the Atlanta metro’s largest employment centers without access to high-speed transit, is likely to worsen soon.

Cobb special election primaries set stage for election of new commissioners

Cobb was forced to hold the special elections after a protracted legal dispute over county commission district lines that ultimately caused a do-over of last year’s election.

Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more

The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.

The Latest

Georgia Teacher of the Year Christy Todd (right) is leading a new initiative called "Teach in the Peach" to recruit and retain high-quality teachers. (Courtesy)

Credit: Courtesy photo

Teachers can become millionaires, acclaimed educator says

Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more

Morehouse College breaks ground on new residence hall and campus center

Featured

Laurence Walker, a volunteer with the Cajun Navy Relief, left, takes two volunteers out on his boat on Lake Oconee to search for Gary Jones, Tuesday, February, 18, 2024, in Eatonton, Ga. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and an Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over a week ago, Saturday Feb. 8th. The body of Wilson was found Sunday, Feb. 9th and Jones has not been found. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Cameras, cellphone reveal Westminster teacher’s locations before arriving at lake

The search for a Westminster coach and teacher has entered the 11th day.

Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock

The shock waves are spreading after more than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired over the weekend.

Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more

The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.