DeKalb holding mass casualty training exercises Wednesday at Lakeside High School

Law enforcement agencies and first responders from across DeKalb County are planning mass casualty training exercises Wednesday morning at Lakeside High School.

The training simulations will include multiple state agencies.

“These dynamic simulations are designed to evaluate DCSDPD’s emergency response capabilities, interagency coordination and communication under high-pressure conditions,” the DeKalb County School District said in a press release, referencing its police department. “Multiple scenarios will run simultaneously, and tactical tools will include police dogs, drones, smoke and flash bangs, mass triage equipment and a mobile command center.”