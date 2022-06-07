DeKalb finds 1,400 maintenance needs at high schools

Rather than approving the recommended upgrades after the Druid Hills High video surfaced, the board decided to prioritize smaller, critical projects across the district.

After that, the state intervened. It issued a corrective action plan that required the district to commit to renovating Druid Hills High and started the clock on a list of more than 100 immediate needs at the school that must be addressed by the end of June. The district has already completed more than half of those tasks, Tinsley said last week.

Having already evaluated each high school, the district is now in the process of determining what needs exist at middle and elementary schools, she said.

DeKalb is the state’s third-largest school district, with nearly 94,000 students.

The majority of the issues at the district’s high schools can be fixed within 30 days. A little more than 300 could take up to four months.