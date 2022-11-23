DeKalb County tries unconventional methods to get students reading

And through the book tasting experience, students can peruse up to three books before choosing the ones they want to take home.

“We know that reading helps with literacy, helps keep students engaged, and helps with academic achievement,” said interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley in a news release. “This is a phenomenal strategy that we have here in the Family IMPACT Hub, but we want to see it spread throughout DeKalb County as a way to engage our students in the wonderful world of reading.”