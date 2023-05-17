DeKalb approves two-year contract for incoming school superintendent

Explore DeKalb school board hires Devon Horton as superintendent

Horton, who was not in attendance Wednesday, is currently the superintendent of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in Illinois. His base salary is $262,500. His contract, which extends to 2026, includes a clause that requires Horton to pay $25,000 to the district if the contract is terminated early to cover the cost of a search for a replacement. Sergio Hernandez, the school board chair in District 65, has said Horton will be working until June 30, and will be required to pay the $25,000.

The board’s sole finalist for the position, Horton was hired after a tumultuous two-week period of public comment in DeKalb. Critics questioned whether Horton would be a good fit to lead Georgia’s third-largest school district, noting in part the Illinois district he leads is much smaller. Board members have said they were impressed with Horton’s track record related to improving student achievement and championing equity.

At town hall meetings with the community, Horton said he would prioritize listening sessions with different community groups.

“I want to make sure that academics and our social emotional priorities elevate to levels where we can be seen as a model district in this country,” Horton said at those meetings. “I believe in my bones that the tenets to do that exist in this community.”

Horton will be the district’s ninth leader since 2010.

He will succeed interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley, whose contract extends to June 30. The board began searching for a superintendent last year, after it fired Watson-Harris from the role in a split vote in April 2022. She had been on the job for less than two years.

Devon Horton

Hometown: Chicago

Education: Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education, Jackson State University. Master’s degree in educational leadership, Chicago State University. Doctoral degree in educational leadership from Chicago State University.

Career: Superintendent of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 since July 2020. Previously chief of schools for Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky. He’s worked in the Chicago and East St. Louis school districts.

Sources: DeKalb County School District, Evanston/Skokie School District 65, The Evanston Roundtable.