Decatur schools urges mask wearing again due to uptick in COVID cases

The district reported 56 cases of COVID-19 last week — its second-highest weekly count this academic year. The district’s count peaked at 64 in mid-January as the omicron variant surged. Overall, the district has recorded more than 500 cases since August.

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law the “Unmask Georgia Students Act.” That allows parents who don’t want their children to wear masks to opt out of district mandates.

Most metro Atlanta districts, including Decatur, had dropped their mask mandates by the time Kemp had signed the bill into law.

Fehrman said the law “makes implementing a mask mandate very difficult for our staff to manage.”

Along with wearing masks, Fehrman asked parents to report cases, keep their children home if they are sick and limit chances for exposure to the virus.