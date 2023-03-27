Decatur school system names finalist for superintendent

City Schools of Decatur announced Gyimah Whitaker as the sole finalist for superintendent on Monday.
Whitaker could start at the beginning of July, if her appointment is approved by the school board. The next scheduled school board meeting is April 11.
The district has been searching for a new superintendent since April 2021, when they ended former superintendent David Dude’s contract after allegations of him underreporting time he took of work and receiving reimbursements from the school board without providing receipts. Maggie Fehrman, a former assistant superintendent, has filled the role since Dude’s departure. Fehrman recently withdrew her name from the candidate pool to pursue other opportunities.
Whitaker has more than two decades of leadership experience, and most recently served as the deputy chief academic officer for Fulton County, where she oversaw the assistant superintendent’s of student support services and learning and teaching, and was responsible for more than $156 million in school funds.
“I am humbled and delighted to serve as the next superintendent of the City Schools of Decatur,” Whitaker said in a statement. “I was drawn to this district because it is truly a gem — a rare and special find. I am proud to be ALL IN DECATUR to ensure we reach an even higher level of brilliance.
Community members can meet Whitaker on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the CSD board room, and on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur High School cafeteria.
