Decatur school system names finalist for superintendent

Whitaker could start at the beginning of July, if her appointment is approved by the school board. The next scheduled school board meeting is April 11.

The district has been searching for a new superintendent since April 2021, when they ended former superintendent David Dude’s contract after allegations of him underreporting time he took of work and receiving reimbursements from the school board without providing receipts. Maggie Fehrman, a former assistant superintendent, has filled the role since Dude’s departure. Fehrman recently withdrew her name from the candidate pool to pursue other opportunities.