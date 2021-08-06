Crosswalk named for Cobb middle school crossing guard who was killed on the job

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the Edna Umeh memorial crosswalk in front of Lindley Middle School. Umeh, 64, was fatally hit by a car on Nov. 30, 2017, while she was directing traffic on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton.

The driver of the vehicle, Lamonte Whitaker of Lithonia, in August 2018 was sentenced to five years in prison for hitting Umeh, of Austell, with his vehicle.