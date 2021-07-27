Emory to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for faculty, staff

President Gregory Fenves announced the requirement for the fall semester in a letter Tuesday to the university community. Currently, more than 85% of Emory faculty, staff, and students are fully vaccinated, Fenves said in the letter. “The recent rise in COVID-19 cases is connected to a surge in transmission among unvaccinated individuals, and although the Emory vaccination percentages are high, we must do even better.”

Vaccinations are already required for students to be on campus for the fall semester when classes resume Aug. 25. Like students, Emory staff and faculty can apply for a vaccination exemption based on medical reasons and for strong personal objections. Those with exemptions will be required to complete weekly COVID-19 testing.