College of Coastal Georgia investigating cyberattack

College of Coastal Georgia officials are working to address a cyberattack that impacted multiple systems, officials said. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

College of Coastal Georgia officials are working to address a cyberattack that impacted multiple systems, officials said.

The attack occurred late Wednesday.

“We are investigating and assessing the situation while working on a restoration plan. It is not known at this time when systems will be restored,” College of Coastal Georgia officials said in a statement. “The College is using all available means of communication to keep students and employees informed.”

The statement said updates will posted on the college’s website as they become available.

Commencement will proceed as planned at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The college has about 3,250 students. Its main campus is in Brunswick. It has a smaller campus in Kingsland, located 35 miles north of Jacksonville, Florida.

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Featured
