College enrollment dips in Georgia, report shows

“College enrollment declines appear to be worsening,” said Doug Shapiro, the center’s executive director. “Although there may be some signs of a nascent recovery, particularly in a slight increase of first-year students, the numbers are small, and it remains to be seen whether they will translate into a larger freshman recovery in the coming fall.”

In Georgia, the largest decrease was at two-year public colleges, where enrollment declined by more than 13% to about 103,000 students, the report found. Several University System of Georgia schools that focus on offering two-year associate degrees have seen enrollment drops in recent years. While enrollment dropped by less than 1% systemwide, the decline was more than 7% in its two-year state colleges, according to University System data.