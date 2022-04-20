ajc logo
X

Coca-Cola donates $1 million to Georgia college truck driver training

Coca-Cola is working with the Technical College System of Georgia to hire more commercial trucking instructors to train drivers. The trucking industry is facing a shortage of drivers, some research shows. (Courtesy photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Coca-Cola is working with the Technical College System of Georgia to hire more commercial trucking instructors to train drivers. The trucking industry is facing a shortage of drivers, some research shows. (Courtesy photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Coca-Cola announced Tuesday that it’s donating $1 million to the Technical College System of Georgia to expand its commercial truck driving program, which both sides hope will address an industry driver shortage.

The trucking industry has lost 6% of its drivers nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic, according to the American Trucking Association. The shortage is expected to increase, officials said during the announcement.

Officials say they hope the donation will result in the state’s Technical College System hiring 11 full-time and two part-time instructors at some of its schools.

“This investment will allow us to prepare drivers to enter the industry, helping to ensure the continued transport of goods across this state,” Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier said during Tuesday’s announcement in Savannah.

ExploreGeorgia truckers face long road catching up to rising demand for goods

Coca-Cola delivery partners in some states say they’re struggling to recruit enough truck drivers, which has resulted in some product shortages, according to published reports. One bottling company has about 85 commercial truck driver openings in Georgia.

“By supporting TCSG’s Commercial Truck Driving Program trainers and faculty, we’re making sure the next generation of drivers gets a world-class education while simultaneously working to address the driver shortage and provide opportunity for Georgians,” said Mark Rahiya, Coca-Cola’s Chief Supply Chain, Technical and Innovation Officer.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
March 15, 2022 Atlanta: Atlanta Mayor, Andre Dickens (right) Police Chief, Chief Rodney Bryant (left) exit the press conference after talking about how AtlantaÕs homicide detectives have made arrests in 72% of this yearÕs killings on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Speaking at a joint news conference at AtlantaÕs public safety headquarters, Mayor Andre Dickens and Chief Rodney Bryant also vowed to hire more police officers and double down on efforts to curb street racing across the city. Atlanta police have investigated 33 homicides since the start of the year, up from 24 through this time last year, records show. But homicide investigators have made arrests in about three quarters of those cases, Dickens said, praising the department for Òcracking down on violent crime.Ó ÒI want to stress to the would-be offenders out there that if you think you want to commit a crime in this city, you might want to think again,Ó Dickens said. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

OPINION: The hunt for a new Atlanta police chief looks like an inside job1h ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has sent Georgia National Guard medical staffers to 20 hospitals to help with the surge in COVID-19 cases. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The Jolt: Two years after COVID re-opening, Brian Kemp campaigns on being first
1h ago
Chilly, dry start to middle of work week

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: After chilly morning, highs in the 70s return
1h ago
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women
2h ago
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women
2h ago
Rashaeda Goodwin, a fifth grade teacher at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow, Georgia, assists a student during class on April 19, 2022. Students across the state will be taking the Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Milestones tests mark critical pandemic moment for Georgia students
3h ago
The Latest
12 Fulton high schools recognized for Advanced Placement programs
1h ago
Milestones tests mark critical pandemic moment for Georgia students
3h ago
Fulton County Schools asks parents to complete survey
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
15h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
16h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top