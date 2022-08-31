Cobb students collect thousands of books to start libraries in Africa

Twin brothers and Campbell High School seniors Ryan and Jerry Flannery recently set out to collect 1,000 books to start a library for students in Africa.
In the end, the brothers enlisted their friends’ and community’s help to collect 3,000 books, according to a news release from the Cobb County School District.
The brothers donated 150 of their own books and collected more from friends and neighbors. The largest contribution came from Smyrna Elementary School.
They raised half of the $1,000 needed to ship the books.
Credit: Photo provided by Cobb County School District
Credit: Photo provided by Cobb County School District
The books will be used by the African Library Project to start a libraries at a primary school in Botswana and a secondary school in Lesotho. The nonprofit also provides training in each community on how to set up and run a library.
“We have been blessed throughout our lives and have had so many books,” Ryan Flannery said in the release. “I gained my passion for learning through books, and so I’m hoping the kids in Africa can gain a passion for learning through reading and overall become more educated. Education is so incredibly important. It will help them so much throughout their lives.”
The brothers completed the project as part of a community service requirement for the International Baccalaureate program, an internationally recognized academic program that prepares students for college.
The twins hope future seniors at the school will continue their effort to share books in the years to come.
