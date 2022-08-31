Cobb students collect thousands of books to start libraries in Africa

The books will be used by the African Library Project to start a libraries at a primary school in Botswana and a secondary school in Lesotho. The nonprofit also provides training in each community on how to set up and run a library.

“We have been blessed throughout our lives and have had so many books,” Ryan Flannery said in the release. “I gained my passion for learning through books, and so I’m hoping the kids in Africa can gain a passion for learning through reading and overall become more educated. Education is so incredibly important. It will help them so much throughout their lives.”

The brothers completed the project as part of a community service requirement for the International Baccalaureate program, an internationally recognized academic program that prepares students for college.

The twins hope future seniors at the school will continue their effort to share books in the years to come.