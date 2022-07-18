Cobb school board rejects calls to lower property tax rate

The school board approved a $1.4 billion budget in May based on the current tax rate. The budget included raises for all permanent employees and added dozens of new positions. Any changes to the tax rate would have required the board to revisit the budget.

Howard maintained that the budget would have easily been able to absorb the “minimal” decrease. But other board members and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale disagreed.

“Though it’s honorable and commendable, the budget has been set for this year,” said board member Randy Scamihorn. “Our raises went out and I will not vote against our teachers.”

Ragsdale agreed to a request from Banks to bring information to the board over the next year about what it would look like if the board lowered the tax rate.