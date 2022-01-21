Cobb school board changes policy for public comments at meetings

Howard pointed out that the board was discussing the policy change for the first time on the same day it planned to vote on it.

Cognia Accreditation Services reviewed complaints about the Cobb school board last year and directed it, in part, to include opportunities for board members and the public to review and understand policy changes before the final votes. The school district is the state’s second largest.

“It also sounds like a practice that Cognia kind of wants us to stop doing so much of — introducing a concept and without time to really digest it, engage the public on what the exact recommendation is and voting on it at exactly the same time. It seems like we’re doing exactly that,” Howard said. “Would you agree on that?”

“No,” Ragsdale replied. He said the change was partly in reaction to comments received from the public.

The board has yet to discuss the Cognia report and its directives publicly. It was completed in November.

Davis, Howard and Hutchins also voted to change the part of the policy that requires students under 18 to have a parent present with them if they want to address the board. A group of high school students again asked the board to change that rule, but the other four board members voted against doing so.