ajc logo
X

Cobb County school board selects new chair, retains vice chair

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Board members stick to party lines in year’s first votes, including meeting schedule

A new year brings new faces to the Cobb County Board of Education — but if the first meeting is any indication, the board will stick to its habit of voting along party lines.

Two new members joined the school board this year, both Democrats replacing Democrats: Becky Sayler replaced Jaha Howard in the Post 2 seat. Nichelle Davis replaced Charisse Davis in the Post 6 seat.

At their first meeting of 2023, board members had to vote on a new chair and on the year’s meeting schedule. In both cases, the votes were split between the four Republicans on the board and the three Democrats.

In 2021, accreditation agency Cognia conducted a special review of the district after the three Democratic board members complained that, among other things, the board’s four Republicans were preventing them from speaking at meetings or adding items to the agenda. Leroy “Tre’” Hutchins is the only complainant who remains on the board.

ExploreAccreditation agency reverses most criticism of Cobb County Schools

At the meeting Thursday, Republican Brad Wheeler was elected in a 4-3 vote to serve as chair for the year. The Democrats nominated and voted for Hutchins. Wheeler was first elected to the board in 2013, and served as chair in 2018 and 2020. He replaces David Chastain, another Republican.

Republican David Banks was elected vice chair for the fourth consecutive term in a 4-3 vote. Board members and community members have objected to his appointment to the role, after Banks has repeatedly emailed parents with false claims about COVID-19.

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Regarding the schedule, Sayler proposed the board sometimes spread its work session and business meeting over two days — rather than having both happen on the same day. It’s something that members of the community have been calling for as a way to encourage more public input.

Again, the three Democrats in favor of the change were outvoted by the board’s four Republicans.

Despite the split votes, both Sayler and Davis said they’re looking forward to building relationships with the superintendent and with other board members.

ExploreMeet metro Atlanta's newest school board members

“I know it’ll be a challenge,” Sayler said. “But I’m eager to continue on despite that.”

Davis agreed: “Hopefully with time and building those strong relationships, we can still accomplish things across party lines.”

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Chick-fil-A investigating ‘suspicious activity’ on mobile app5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
10h ago

Opinion: My husband played college football, but our son won’t
10h ago

Opinion: My husband played college football, but our son won’t
10h ago

Suspect in Takeoff shooting death released on $1M bond
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta school board to vote Monday on appointment to fill vacancy
1h ago
Meet metro Atlanta’s newest school board members
9h ago
Cobb County families win appeal in lawsuit over mask order
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top