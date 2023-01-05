Cobb County school board selects new chair, retains vice chair

Republican David Banks was elected vice chair for the fourth consecutive term in a 4-3 vote. Board members and community members have objected to his appointment to the role, after Banks has repeatedly emailed parents with false claims about COVID-19.

Credit: Cassidy Alexander Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Regarding the schedule, Sayler proposed the board sometimes spread its work session and business meeting over two days — rather than having both happen on the same day. It’s something that members of the community have been calling for as a way to encourage more public input.

Again, the three Democrats in favor of the change were outvoted by the board’s four Republicans.

Despite the split votes, both Sayler and Davis said they’re looking forward to building relationships with the superintendent and with other board members.

“I know it’ll be a challenge,” Sayler said. “But I’m eager to continue on despite that.”

Davis agreed: “Hopefully with time and building those strong relationships, we can still accomplish things across party lines.”