Cobb school board elects new chair; controversial vice chair remains

Caption David Banks will serve his third term as vice chairman of the Cobb County Board of Education in 2022. (Christine Tannous / christine.tannous@ajc.com) Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Caption David Banks will serve his third term as vice chairman of the Cobb County Board of Education in 2022. (Christine Tannous / christine.tannous@ajc.com) Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Banks was criticized in October for sending an email to parents from his district account with false claims about COVID-19. The email stated, in part, that masks do not protect against any virus and that more than 122,000 people had died from COVID-19 vaccines.

The district — Georgia’s second largest — does not mandate masks in its schools. On Wednesday, classrooms reopened amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. Georgia reported a new daily high of more than 25,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.

Before his reelection in 2020, some parents criticized Banks for calling COVID-19 “the China virus” in a campaign newsletter. It’s a phrase popularized by former President Donald Trump that many regard as contributing to anti-Asian sentiment in the country.

Democrat board member Charisse Davis also spoke against Chastain.

“I have sat through a year of leadership from Mr. Chastain,” she said. “I do not feel like he is the leader for what we need right now.”

The Democrats on the board tried and failed to elect Davis as chairwoman for the past two years.

Last year, Cognia Accreditation Services conducted a special review of the district after the three Democrat board members and others filed complaints. Collegiality and trust among board members was one of the main issues in the investigation.