Cobb considers discipline against student despite overturned expulsion

The former Campbell High student allegedly was found with a vape pen appearing to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the school bathroom in September 2021, according to state documents. The substance was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing, but the results were not available at the time of the district’s hearing on the matter.

Explore Georgia Board of Education overturns expulsion of Cobb student

The student was expelled in October, but in May, the Georgia Board of Education voted unanimously to reinstate the student after determining the student’s due process rights were violated, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is representing the student.