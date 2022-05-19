Georgia Board of Education overturns expulsion of Cobb student

“The district is aware of the state board’s finding that the student was not sufficiently notified and are reviewing specific policy, and the law, while the student continues to learn in the most appropriate environment,” a district spokeswoman said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Campbell High School student allegedly was found with a vape pen appearing to contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the school bathroom in September, according to state documents. The substance was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for testing, but the results were not available at the time of the district’s hearing on the matter.