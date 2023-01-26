Cobb announces 2023 high school graduate dates

The Cobb County School District announced the dates that thousands of high school seniors will graduate this spring.
The ceremonies will start on Monday, May 22 and go through Sunday, May 27.
Information about each school’s ceremonies and how to access live streams will be shared on the district’s website in the coming months.
The ceremonies will take place at the Kennesaw State University Convocation Center unless otherwise noted. The graduation dates are:
- Allatoona High: May 26, 9 a.m., Allatoona Stadium
- Campbell High: May 24, 3:30 p.m.
- Cobb Horizon High and Cobb Online Learning Academy: May 22, 3:30 p.m.
- Harrison High: May 26, 10 a.m.
- Hillgrove High: May 23, 3:30 p.m.
- Kell High: May 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Kennesaw Mountain High: May 25, 7 p.m.
- Lassiter High: May 25, 10 a.m.
- McEachern High: May 25, 9 a.m., Cantrell Stadium
- North Cobb High: May 27, 10 a.m.
- Osborne High: May 27, 7 p.m.
- Pebblebrook High: May 26, 2:30 p.m.
- Pope High: May 27, 7:30 p.m.
- South Cobb High: May 25, 2:30 p.m.
- Sprayberry High: May 26, 7 p.m.
- Walton High: May 24, 7:30 p.m.
- Wheeler High: May 27, 2:30 p.m.
