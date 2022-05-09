Coach at Delaware HBCU says Georgia deputies racially profiled team

The university’s president, Tony Allen, posted a letter Monday saying he was “incensed” by the stop.

“We do not intend to let this or any other incident like it pass idly by. We are prepared to go wherever the evidence leads us. We have video. We have allies. Perhaps more significantly, we have the courage of our convictions.”

The stop took place on April 20 at about 10:30 a.m., Jenkins said. The bus was pulled over for being in the left lane, the coach said. Jenkins said two deputies asked the driver for his license and registration, and to step out of the vehicle.

A video recorded by someone on the bus shows a deputy asking the team to tell them now if anyone has marijuana, devices to smoke or weigh it or other “questionable” items.

One student asked the deputies why they wanted to search the bus, Jenkins said. The deputy said that they frequently find drugs or human trafficking during traffic stops, the coach recalled.

“If there’s nothing, I’m thankful. That makes my life easier about getting this done and we’ll have you guys on your way,” a deputy said in the video.

As many as six deputies and a police dog searched the team’s luggage without their permission, Jenkins said. Nothing illegal was found, the coach said. The encounter took at least 30 minutes, Jenkins said. The students were silent afterwards.

“I think everyone was in shock that this happened,” Jenkins said.

There were 25 students on the bus at the time — many dressed in school gear, she said.

Jenkins said the team discussed the traffic stop a few days later. Some students said they were traumatized. The university’s student newspaper reported about the stop last week.

Jenkins said she wished the deputies apologized for the stop.

“I hope no one has to experience being accused of anything like that without probable cause,” she said.