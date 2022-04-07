Clayton State University president resigns, cites health issue

“As many of you know, I have had some unfortunate health challenges this year that resulted in the removal of my kidney,” Stuart wrote to students, faculty and employees late Wednesday. “Unfortunately, my health challenges continue to plague me, and I am unable to effectively lead the University in a manner that it deserves.”

Stuart, who became president in July, was the first Black person to serve in that position. He was previously provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State University.