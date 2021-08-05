Clayton State University clears student balances

The university announced Wednesday it is using American Rescue Plan funds to help nearly 6,000 students resolve current account balances, allowing them to remain enrolled for the fall semester. About $6 million of the funds allocated to Clayton State is being used to assist with the costs for students with the most financial need during fall 2021, university officials said.

Clayton State is also using $607,000 in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF) to waive the balances of 693 students with outstanding balances from March 2020, when the pandemic became a national public health crisis. The university received nearly $20 million in total HEERF funding, federal data shows.