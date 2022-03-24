Clayton County schools to receive funds for career readiness programs

Clayton County Public Schools will receive funds to help prepare students for the workforce as part of an educational equity initiative by Georgia Power.
Georgia Power, the state’s largest electricity provider, announced it was investing $3 million across four districts. The initiative strives to support academic programs and career readiness in communities of color and contribute to generational economic stability, according to a news release from the school district.
The other districts receiving money are the Dougherty County, Richmond County and Savannah-Chatham County school systems.
In Clayton County, the district will use its funds to enhance work-based learning and job opportunities. It also plans to create an academy dedicated to developing soft skills such as communication and teamwork.
For younger children, the district wants to work with child care providers to help prepare pre-K students for kindergarten.
“Our intent is to have a far-reaching impact on early learners throughout our county and to provide the instructional and intellectual support necessary to ensure that our graduates are proficient and globally successful as they exit this district college and career ready,” said Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley in the news release.
About the Author