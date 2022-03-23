Clayton County to offer students COVID-19 vaccinations at school

Clayton County Public Schools will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to middle school students in the district starting next week.
The week of April 11, the district will host clinics for its high school students.
The clinics are only open to students 12 or older. All students younger than 18 must have a signed consent form from a parent or guardian to receive a dose. The district will have the Pfizer vaccine at its clinics.
Students may receive a booster or a first or second dose, depending on their eligibility.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that people who have been fully vaccinated for at least five months with the Pfizer or Moderna shots may receive a booster shot. It’s at least two months after the Johnson & Johnson shot. People who have had their first Pfizer dose for at least 21 days may receive their second dose.
Clayton is one of only a few districts in the state that still requires masks to be worn in school buildings. The district also decides each week if classes will be in-person or virtual based on COVID-19 data in the community.
Students will receive their vaccinations at their school. All the vaccinations at the district’s clinics will be administered from 9 to 11 a.m. on their scheduled days. Clayton’s clinics will be:
- Monday at Adamson, Eddie White, Kendrick and Pointe South middle schools
- Tuesday at Babb, Mundy’s Mill, Rex Mill and Riverdale middle schools
- Wednesday at Forest Park, M.D. Roberts and Sequoyah middle schools
- March 31 at Jonesboro, Morrow and North Clayton middle schools
- April 11 at Drew, Forest Park, Jonesboro and Lovejoy high schools
- April 12 at Morrow, Mount Zion, Mundy’s Mill and North Clayton high schools
- April 13 at Elite Scholars Academy, Perry Learning Academy and Riverdale High School
