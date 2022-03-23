ajc logo
X

Clayton County to offer students COVID-19 vaccinations at school

Clayton County Public Schools Nurse Supervisor Lisa Gattis administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Isiah Osby at G.P. Babb Middle School Sept. 21, 2021. The district will administer vaccinations at middle and high schools in March and April. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC file photo)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

caption arrowCaption
Clayton County Public Schools Nurse Supervisor Lisa Gattis administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Isiah Osby at G.P. Babb Middle School Sept. 21, 2021. The district will administer vaccinations at middle and high schools in March and April. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC file photo)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The clinics will occur during the school day

Clayton County Public Schools will administer COVID-19 vaccinations to middle school students in the district starting next week.

The week of April 11, the district will host clinics for its high school students.

The clinics are only open to students 12 or older. All students younger than 18 must have a signed consent form from a parent or guardian to receive a dose. The district will have the Pfizer vaccine at its clinics.

Students may receive a booster or a first or second dose, depending on their eligibility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that people who have been fully vaccinated for at least five months with the Pfizer or Moderna shots may receive a booster shot. It’s at least two months after the Johnson & Johnson shot. People who have had their first Pfizer dose for at least 21 days may receive their second dose.

Clayton is one of only a few districts in the state that still requires masks to be worn in school buildings. The district also decides each week if classes will be in-person or virtual based on COVID-19 data in the community.

Students will receive their vaccinations at their school. All the vaccinations at the district’s clinics will be administered from 9 to 11 a.m. on their scheduled days. Clayton’s clinics will be:

  • Monday at Adamson, Eddie White, Kendrick and Pointe South middle schools
  • Tuesday at Babb, Mundy’s Mill, Rex Mill and Riverdale middle schools
  • Wednesday at Forest Park, M.D. Roberts and Sequoyah middle schools
  • March 31 at Jonesboro, Morrow and North Clayton middle schools
  • April 11 at Drew, Forest Park, Jonesboro and Lovejoy high schools
  • April 12 at Morrow, Mount Zion, Mundy’s Mill and North Clayton high schools
  • April 13 at Elite Scholars Academy, Perry Learning Academy and Riverdale High School

About the Author

Follow Josh Reyes on twitter

Josh Reyes covers Gwinnett County Public Schools for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A native of Virginia, he wrote about local government and public safety at the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a B.A. in English.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia system waives ACT, SAT requirements for most universities
2h ago
Rising gas costs make metro Atlanta school bus expenses unpredictable
22h ago
Gwinnett schools part of national effort to transform public education
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top