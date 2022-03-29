ajc logo
Clark Atlanta receives $11.8 million grant for digital education

Clark Atlanta University announced Monday it’s received one of its largest private grants in its history — $11.8 million — to educate students for careers in the augmented and virtual reality industries. (File photo)

Clark Atlanta University announced Monday it’s received one of its largest private grants in its history — $11.8 million — to educate students for careers in the augmented and virtual reality industries. (File photo)

Clark Atlanta University announced Monday that it has received one of its largest private grants in its history — $11.8 million — to educate students for careers in the augmented and virtual reality industries.

The grant from California-based EON Reality will be used to train faculty and students at the historically Black university in digital information.

“When a university with their commitment to social justice and deep focus on digital learning can utilize and add to the Knowledge Metaverse, the possibilities for reshaping our society are endless,” EON Reality founder Dan Lejerskar said in a statement.

Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr. said in a statement the grant is one of several ongoing partnerships to “support our efforts to step into the future of interactive teaching and learning through relevant and future-focused innovations.”

Black workers are underrepresented in some major technology companies, research shows. In recent years, several large tech companies have sought partnerships with historically Black colleges and universities like Clark Atlanta to train students for careers with their business or in the industry.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

