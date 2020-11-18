Can Biden convert his education ideas into policy?

State lawmakers made Georgia public colleges and universities cut 10% from their budgets earlier this year as revenues tumbled because of the pandemic. Lee and others anticipate more cuts when the Legislature returns in January.

Much of Biden’s early success is contingent on who’s in the U.S. Senate. Both Georgia seats are headed to Jan. 5 runoffs.

(FROM LEFT TO RIGHT) David Perdue, Jon Ossoff, Kelly Loeffler, and Raphael Warnock Credit: Associated Press / AJC

“It depends on the Senate,” said Dana Rickman, vice president of the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education, a policy research group.

Education policy leaders nationally have held meetings and workshops since the election to discuss what a Biden administration may mean for the nation’s schools.

In Georgia, experts believe there could be strong support among state lawmakers and business leaders for initiatives that enhance economic development in the state, such as Biden’s plans to raise teacher salaries and grants to colleges tied to workforce development.

“That will resonate in Georgia,” said Steve Dolinger, president of the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education. “You could get the chambers (of commerce) behind that because they know there’s big issues with workforce.”

Early childhood education initiatives would also have broad support in Georgia, Rickman says.

Ashton Aiken reads a book to (from left) Liliana Woods, 4, Carmen Castro, 3 and Eric Revell, 3, at Sheltering Arms International Village Center on Thursday, May 3, 2018. Sheltering Arms International Village Center is one of the few facilities where low-income parents can enjoy quality early childhood education through state subsidies. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Biden has proposed some big-ticket ideas, such as making public colleges and universities tuition-free for students from families with annual incomes below $125,000. The median household income in Georgia is $55,679, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Fran Millar, a Republican former state lawmaker from Dunwoody who served as chair of the state Senate’s Higher Education committee, questions whether taxpayers will support such a proposal.

“When you pay Peter, you got to rob Paul,” he said. “Where’s the money going to come from?”

Millar is more supportive of modest amounts of needs-based aid, such as about $1,000 a semester, for students with financial need.

Biden could quickly impact education with policy changes through a new U.S. Secretary of Education. He wants to change how schools investigate and mete out discipline in sexual misconduct investigations. The Trump administration has focused on policies that emphasized the rights of the accused, saying the Obama administration went too far in the other direction.

President-elect Joe Biden has proposed providing two years of free community college tuition for Dreamers. (Miguel Martinez, MUNDO HISPANICO)

Additionally, Biden has said he supports young immigrants, better known as Dreamers, who were brought to the United States by their parents as children. Biden posted a tweet on Election Day that “Dreamers are Americans — and it’s time we make it official.” He has proposed providing Dreamers two years of free tuition at community colleges. Biden’s wife, Jill, is a professor at Northern Virginia Community College who plans to continue teaching.

Georgians have some items on their wish list.

Lee is hopeful for tuition-free technical colleges, which is on Biden’s agenda. Georgia already offers tuition-free courses in more than a dozen high-demand careers, such as nursing, trucking and film.

University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly said in a Zoom meeting with Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters and editors Tuesday that college presidents will be looking for more federal funding to conduct research projects. He’s also hopeful Biden will find ways to reward colleges that help low-income students graduate.

Here are ten ideas Biden has proposed for education: