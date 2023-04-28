Bullet damage found twice at Cobb County elementary school

Administrators at Chalker Elementary in north Cobb County found bullet damage at the school two times in the past week, the district confirmed Friday.
Both times, the damage happened overnight when no students or staff were on campus, officials stated.
“We are not aware of any specific threat to the campus, our students, or our staff,” Principal Nicole Bristow said in a message to parents. “We are saddened and upset by the disruptive behavior of someone in the community and our team and the district are prioritizing your student’s safety throughout the school day today.”
A door at the school sustained bullet damage last week, according to the message. Bullet damage to the building was found again Thursday night.
Lizz Gray checked her son out of school Friday morning after hearing about the bullet damage from other parents. She said parents were previously notified that the back of the building was vandalized with minimal damage. The message, she said, did not mention bullets.
“A bullet hole in an elementary school is not just vandalism,” Gray said. “It’s such a threatening action to fire a gun at a school.”
Additional police officers were placed at Chalker Elementary on Friday, the district stated. Police have been investigating and will continue to investigate the incidents.
Students, staff and parents are encouraged to submit any safety concerns to the district’s tip line: Call or text 470-689-0298, email 1760@alert1.us, or report online at http://1760.alert1.us.
