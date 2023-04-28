BreakingNews
UPDATE: UGA senior dies from brain tumor discovered during spring break trip
X

Bullet damage found twice at Cobb County elementary school

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Administrators at Chalker Elementary in north Cobb County found bullet damage at the school two times in the past week, the district confirmed Friday.

Both times, the damage happened overnight when no students or staff were on campus, officials stated.

“We are not aware of any specific threat to the campus, our students, or our staff,” Principal Nicole Bristow said in a message to parents. “We are saddened and upset by the disruptive behavior of someone in the community and our team and the district are prioritizing your student’s safety throughout the school day today.”

ExploreMore news about Cobb schools

A door at the school sustained bullet damage last week, according to the message. Bullet damage to the building was found again Thursday night.

Lizz Gray checked her son out of school Friday morning after hearing about the bullet damage from other parents. She said parents were previously notified that the back of the building was vandalized with minimal damage. The message, she said, did not mention bullets.

“A bullet hole in an elementary school is not just vandalism,” Gray said. “It’s such a threatening action to fire a gun at a school.”

ExploreMetro Atlanta school leaders pitch new safety plans

Additional police officers were placed at Chalker Elementary on Friday, the district stated. Police have been investigating and will continue to investigate the incidents.

Students, staff and parents are encouraged to submit any safety concerns to the district’s tip line: Call or text 470-689-0298, email 1760@alert1.us, or report online at http://1760.alert1.us.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Inmate attacks leave Georgia jailers struck, bitten1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: UGA senior dies from brain tumor discovered during spring break trip
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp OKs student loan repayment for nursing faculty, medical examiners
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp OKs student loan repayment for nursing faculty, medical examiners
1h ago

Prosecutors argue against Victor Hill remaining free on appeal
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Kemp OKs student loan repayment for nursing faculty, medical examiners
1h ago
Changes would strike ‘diversity’ from Georgia’s educator prep rules
3h ago
Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
18h ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
18h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
22h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top