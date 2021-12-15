Buford school board names its choice for next superintendent

The deputy superintendent for Buford City School System is the board of education’s choice for the district’s top job.
The board named Melanie Reed as the sole finalist for the position at a meeting this week. State law requires a 14-day waiting period before the board can make the hire official.
Reed brings to the position 30 years of experience working in education, according to a news release. She became deputy superintendent earlier this year. She was previously assistant superintendent and held leadership positions at Buford Elementary and Buford Middle schools.
“I am thrilled to continue serving this district I love so much,” Reed said.
Reed, a native of Gwinnett County, earned degrees from the University of North Georgia and Lincoln Memorial University.
If officially confirmed, Reed will replace Robert Downs, who will retire June 30.
“Melanie has a true heart for this community,” Downs said in a statement. “I am thankful for the partnership we have built and look forward to the amazing direction she will take Buford in years to come.”
Downs started the job in 2019 during a turbulent time in Buford. The previous superintendent, Geye Hamby, resigned after he was caught on tape making profane, racist and threatening statements. A discrimination lawsuit involving Hamby’s statements was settled last year.
