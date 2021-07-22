Bottoms to join Clark Atlanta University-based HBCU leadership effort

“Mayor Bottoms is experienced, intelligent, and has a strong commitment to the next generation of women leaders,” he said. “As an alumna of Florida A&M University, she continues to remind us that HBCUs can indeed create leaders who help solve society’s most pressing challenges, even in the face of crisis.”

Bottoms announced in May that she does not plan to seek reelection this year.

When asked at the time if there is a job for her that’s better than mayor of Atlanta, she said “if there is, I don’t know it ... and that is scary.”

Bottoms said in May that she doesn’t know what the future holds for her, but she joked that she was not planning to become an executive at Walgreens, which is led by her friend Roz Brewer.

There are nine accredited HBCUs in Georgia and about 100 nationwide. The average tenure of a HBCU president is about three years, about half the time span of all U.S. colleges and universities. Those involved in creating the institute hope to train people who can lead for more years. HBCUs educate about one-half of the nation’s Black lawyers, 40% of Black engineers and 70% of Black doctors and dentists.

There are 26 people in the first class of fellows. The first virtual seminar was held in June and another is scheduled for early September.