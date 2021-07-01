Blackstone adds Atlanta HBCUs to $40 million education partnership

What the colleges are saying

Clark Atlanta University President George T. French Jr.: “If everyone on the CAU campus can understand and develop an entrepreneurial mindset with design thinking at its core, we could develop an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship that would anticipate and solve institutional problems and challenges more effectively and efficiently.”

Morehouse College President David A. Thomas: “Entrepreneurship is singularly transformative in creating equity in society, building wealth within communities, and forming professional pathways for innovative and enterprising people of color like Morehouse men. We fully expect our students to leverage the empowering resources provided through our Blackstone LaunchPad partnership to launch ventures propelled by ideas that reimagine the commercial and social status quo.”

Spelman College President Mary Schmidt Campbell: “Spelman’s goal is to provide our students with the competitive edge they need to excel in any field. Providing access to entrepreneurial insight, training and mentoring through high caliber partnerships, Blackstone LaunchPad is an innovative program our scholars will benefit from for years to come. We are grateful for the investment in our students by Blackstone LaunchPad, which aligns with our new Center for Black Entrepreneurship, and will result in diversifying the pipeline of owners and leaders.”