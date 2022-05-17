Black students in northwest Georgia file suit alleging discrimination

Black students at a northwest Georgia high school have filed a federal lawsuit asserting their rights were violated when they were suspended for organizing a protest last fall after white students wore clothing bearing the Confederate flag.
The five students and their mothers say in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Rome Tuesday that their right to free speech was violated by a discriminatory dress code and social media policy.
The Black students were made to turn T-shirts inside out because they carried symbols associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, including an image of George Floyd, a Black man whose killing by police touched off national protests, the lawsuit says. Meanwhile, white students were allowed to carry the Confederate flag and wear belts, hoodies and hats bearing its image.
The plaintiffs allege their rights under the U.S. Constitution and federal law also were violated because school officials were indifferent to evidence of racist remarks by white students and teachers.
White students reenacted Floyd’s killing in a hallway at Coosa High, the lawsuit says, and posted a video online with the tag “Georgefloydchallenge.” It says white students were not punished after publishing racial slurs on social media and that a teacher invoked racial stereotypes, wondering aloud whether Black students could swim.
A spokeswoman for Floyd County Schools did not respond to calls seeking comment.
The plaintiffs were expected to hold a news conference in Rome at noon on Tuesday.
