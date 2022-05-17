BreakingNews
Black students in northwest Georgia file suit alleging discrimination
ajc logo
X

Black students in northwest Georgia file suit alleging discrimination

Black high school students in Floyd County in northwest Georgia have filed a federal lawsuit claiming their rights were violated in part because white students were allowed to display Confederate flag imagery while they were prohibited from wearing clothing with images representing George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. File image of a Confederate flag at the base of Stone Mountain. (Brant Sanderlin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

caption arrowCaption
Black high school students in Floyd County in northwest Georgia have filed a federal lawsuit claiming their rights were violated in part because white students were allowed to display Confederate flag imagery while they were prohibited from wearing clothing with images representing George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. File image of a Confederate flag at the base of Stone Mountain. (Brant Sanderlin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Black students at a northwest Georgia high school have filed a federal lawsuit asserting their rights were violated when they were suspended for organizing a protest last fall after white students wore clothing bearing the Confederate flag.

The five students and their mothers say in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Rome Tuesday that their right to free speech was violated by a discriminatory dress code and social media policy.

The Black students were made to turn T-shirts inside out because they carried symbols associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, including an image of George Floyd, a Black man whose killing by police touched off national protests, the lawsuit says. Meanwhile, white students were allowed to carry the Confederate flag and wear belts, hoodies and hats bearing its image.

The plaintiffs allege their rights under the U.S. Constitution and federal law also were violated because school officials were indifferent to evidence of racist remarks by white students and teachers.

White students reenacted Floyd’s killing in a hallway at Coosa High, the lawsuit says, and posted a video online with the tag “Georgefloydchallenge.” It says white students were not punished after publishing racial slurs on social media and that a teacher invoked racial stereotypes, wondering aloud whether Black students could swim.

A spokeswoman for Floyd County Schools did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The plaintiffs were expected to hold a news conference in Rome at noon on Tuesday.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett seniors receive military service academy appointments
Pinky Cole unveils plan to help Clark Atlanta grads start a business
Georgia to invest nearly $1.5 million to teach teachers about dyslexia
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top