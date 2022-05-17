Black students in northwest Georgia file suit alleging discrimination

The five students and their mothers say in a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Rome Tuesday that their right to free speech was violated by a discriminatory dress code and social media policy.

The Black students were made to turn T-shirts inside out because they carried symbols associated with the Black Lives Matter movement, including an image of George Floyd, a Black man whose killing by police touched off national protests, the lawsuit says. Meanwhile, white students were allowed to carry the Confederate flag and wear belts, hoodies and hats bearing its image.