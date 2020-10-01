Bill and Chelsea Clinton to do virtual workshop with Morehouse College

“This year it’s become clearer than ever how much more work we have to do to achieve an equal and just society. America can’t succeed unless all people have the chance to succeed,” the former president said in a statement. “Through CGI U, we’re helping students identify ways they can take action and address major challenges like inequality and health disparities. I’m excited for the chance to join Morehouse for next week’s program, and to discuss ways we can all work toward a more inclusive future.”

Morehouse, located near downtown Atlanta, is conducting all classes online this semester because of the pandemic.