‘Awesome daughter, wonderful mom.’ Atlanta teacher dies from lupus

“She was an awesome daughter, a wonderful mom,” she said. “She loved her family and she loved her career. Dionne was just a good person all the way around. She just took care of all of us.”

Dionne has one son, Jackson, 12, who will live with family members in Atlanta.

The Burgess-Peterson community established a GoFundMe page to help with hospital expenses after she fell ill in January. Lupus is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues.

“She fought a very hard fight,” her mother said. “She’s such a fighter. You couldn’t say things were scary. She (would) always say, ‘No, it’s challenging.’”

Denise said Jackson takes after his mother. She hopes that will someday include becoming a Clemson Tiger. Dionne graduated from Clemson in 1997.

“We take him every year to a football camp at Clemson,” she said, adding that he will attend this year too.

The family is currently planning a celebration of Dionne Huggins’ life for June 11. They have not decided on a time or place yet.