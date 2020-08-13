Atlanta Tech adjusts to resume hands-on courses amid pandemic

“It was critical to find a solution because (these students) are needed in the workplace,” said Victoria Seals, the college’s president.

The college is attempting to follow social distancing guidelines by having fewer students — typically six to eight — in these classes. The classes typically have at least 20 students. Students arrive on campus for some courses once a week. Other classes are online. Everyone is required to wear a mask.

Atlanta Technical College’s enrollment is nearly 3,300 students, officials said. About 3,800 students were enrolled there last year, federal data shows. Seals attributes the decline to some students still making fall semester plans for their children, many of whom are starting the school year remotely.

Atlanta Technical College student Quandravius Drake, 21, works to perfect his hair-parting skills on a mannequin during a class on Aug. 13, 2020. Drake is studying to become a barber and said he needs instruction from an in-person class to better his skills. ERIC STIRGUS / ERIC.STIRGUS@AJC.COM

Students interviewed Thursday said they felt safe on campus. Quandravius Drake, 21, who is studying to become a barber, said he needed to be there to learn skills such as properly cleaning his hairstyling tools.

“These are things you can’t teach yourself,” he said.